Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has told flamboyant opener Fakhar Zaman to keep a squash ball in his bottom hand when batting.

Ramiz noted that this will help “release the pressure on his bottom hand” and enable Zaman to find scoring options on the off side.

Legendary Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist batted with a squash ball in his bottom hand during the 2007 World Cup final and was named Man of the Match for his superb knock of 149, which came off 104 balls and included 13 boundaries and eight sixes.

However, Ramiz said that Zaman needs to check if putting a squash ball in his hand is still legal under the laws of the game.

“I suggest Fakhar to keep a small squash ball in his bottom hand like Adam Gilchrist did in 2007 World Cup final to release the pressure on his bottom hand, but I am not sure if it is allowed anymore according to the laws of the game,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Zaman is currently representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and has scored 170 runs in five matches, which includes back-to-back fifties in his last two games, at an average of 34 and a strike-rate of 142.85.

