Pakistan star batsman and limited overs captain Babar Azam has said that he sticks to his natural game in all three formats.

Azam has enjoyed a serious amount of success in his international career thus far and is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world today.

But, while he tries to play his natural game as much as possible, the 25-year-old admitted that he does have to adapt in certain situations.

Azam also imparted some advice for youngsters, saying “practice is the key to success”.

“I feel a player’s talent and pedigree is gauged by his temperament and the ability to stay long at the crease which helps him make big runs,” he said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast.

“I stick to my natural game in all three formats and back myself to play my shots. Of course, at times, you need different approaches and I try to adapt according to the given situation.

“I spend a lot of time and energy on getting my preparation right before a match. Practice is the key to success and I try and ensure I tick all the boxes before heading into a match.”

