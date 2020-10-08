Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said that Australia batsman Steve Smith inspired him.
Afridi’s comments come after Smith said that he tries to replicate how Afridi bowls.
He inspired me😊
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 8, 2020
Smith is currently captaining the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is being held in the UAE.
In the five games he has played, Smith has scored 133 runs, which includes two fifties, at an average of 26.60 and a strike-rate of 143.01.
ALSO CHECK OUT: The answer to Pakistan’s problems, Ramiz Raja endorses big-time power-hitter
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?