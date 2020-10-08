‘He inspired me’, Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi says about Australia player among best of the best in the world

Posted on by
Shahid Afridi said that Australia batsman Steve Smith inspired him

Shahid Afridi: “He inspired me”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said that Australia batsman Steve Smith inspired him.

Afridi’s comments come after Smith said that he tries to replicate how Afridi bowls.

Smith is currently captaining the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is being held in the UAE.

In the five games he has played, Smith has scored 133 runs, which includes two fifties, at an average of 26.60 and a strike-rate of 143.01.

ALSO CHECK OUT: The answer to Pakistan’s problems, Ramiz Raja endorses big-time power-hitter

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply