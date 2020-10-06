Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has seemingly blamed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani for the decision to sack Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain.

Since being sacked as captain in October 2019, Sarfaraz had been out of the national team.

He recently made his international comeback during the tour of England, but only featured in the third T20 International.

This is because Mohammad Rizwan has overtaken him as Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman.

But, Misbah made it clear that he does not “have the power to select or remove a captain”.

That being said, he was consulted about the decision to remove Sarfaraz as captain, but ultimately, “it was the chairman’s decision in the end”.

“I do not have the power to select or remove a captain. It is a prerogative of the chairman PCB and he made the final call,” Misbah told Samaa as quoted by Geo Super.

“Yes, he asked the management about our opinion but that is not for the public to know. It was the chairman’s decision in the end.”

Sarfaraz is currently captaining Sindh in the National T20 Cup and has scored 40 runs in four matches at an average of 13.33 and a strike-rate of 102.56.

ALSO CHECK OUT: “I do not compromise on my goals”, attention-grabbing Pakistan youngster scoring big runs says

Coming Soon Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! No! Results Vote Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 1416 ( 79.19 % ) No! 372 ( 20.81 % ) Back

Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 1416 ( 79.19 % ) No! 372 ( 20.81 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...