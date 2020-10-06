Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has surpassed Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan as the top wicket-taker in T20 cricket for 2020.
Afridi achieved the feat after taking figures of 5-21 off four overs to lead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to an eight-wicket win over Sindh in the National T20 Cup.
His second five-for in his last three games took him to 36 wickets in T20 cricket for the year, while Rashid has 33, according to Geo Super.
However, the battle for top spot isn’t over yet as Afridi will continue to play for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Rashid is currently representing the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Afridi is now the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing National T20 Cup with 12 victims in four matches at an average of 9.75 and an economy rate of 7.31.
