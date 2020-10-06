Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has surpassed Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan as the top wicket-taker in T20 cricket for 2020.

Afridi achieved the feat after taking figures of 5-21 off four overs to lead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to an eight-wicket win over Sindh in the National T20 Cup.

His second five-for in his last three games took him to 36 wickets in T20 cricket for the year, while Rashid has 33, according to Geo Super.

However, the battle for top spot isn’t over yet as Afridi will continue to play for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Rashid is currently representing the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Afridi is now the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing National T20 Cup with 12 victims in four matches at an average of 9.75 and an economy rate of 7.31.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1379 ( 11.67 % ) Babar Azam 8580 ( 72.62 % ) Steve Smith 380 ( 3.22 % ) Ben Stokes 832 ( 7.04 % ) Kane Williamson 269 ( 2.28 % ) Rashid Khan 43 ( 0.36 % ) Pat Cummins 18 ( 0.15 % ) Rohit Sharma 138 ( 1.17 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 51 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 35 ( 0.3 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 90 ( 0.76 % ) Back

