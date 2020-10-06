Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan rising star Zeeshan Malik has revealed that legendary South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers is his favourite international batsman.

As for the Pakistan player he admires, the talented batsman chose veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

“AB de Villiers is my favourite international batsman, while I really admire the batting style of Mohammad Hafeez,” he told pcb.com.pk.

The 23-year-old is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the ongoing National T20 Cup with 192 runs in four matches for Northern, which includes two fifties, at an average of 48 and a strike-rate of 139.13.

Having had a major impact thus far, Malik is eager to keep doing well as he knows it will take him a step closer to achieving his dream of playing for Pakistan.

“My aim is to represent Pakistan. I will continue to strive hard to attain this goal,” he said.

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 195 ( 7.64 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 27 ( 1.06 % ) Shane Warne 38 ( 1.49 % ) Brian Lara 249 ( 9.76 % ) Ricky Ponting 90 ( 3.53 % ) Viv Richards 216 ( 8.46 % ) Jacques Kallis 73 ( 2.86 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 125 ( 4.9 % ) Wasim Akram 1444 ( 56.58 % ) Glenn McGrath 20 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 75 ( 2.94 % )

