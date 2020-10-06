Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan batsman Zeeshan Malik has made it clear that he does not compromise on his goals as he has the “temperament to work really hard”.
The 23-year-old has been one of the players grabbing the spotlight in the ongoing National T20 Cup as he has scored plenty of runs.
In fact, Malik is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 192 runs in four matches for Northern, which includes two fifties, at an average of 48 and a strike-rate of 139.13.
The Chakwal native is eager to keep his red-hot start going and wants to finish as one of the top run-scorers in the competition.
“If your half century contributes to your team’s win it means a lot more than a century in a losing cause,” Malik told pcb.com.pk. “I have really enjoyed batting in Multan and I hope to continue my form in the Rawalpindi leg.
“My aim is to finish among the top run-getters for the tournament and I would continue to work hard to ensure I finish the tournament on a high. I do not compromise on my goals. I have the temperament to work really hard in their pursuit and will continue to do so in the future.”
