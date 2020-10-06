Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has made it clear that he is not unhappy at the Peshawar Zalmi and will continue playing for them.

This comes after he said he would “love to” play for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Haider has been in the spotlight for his performances in this year’s PSL and international debut.

In the PSL, the 20-year-old scored 239 runs in nine matches for the Zalmi at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

He subsequently made his international debut in the third T20 International against England last month, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

Yes — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

Haider is currently playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup and has scored 156 runs in four matches, which includes a top score of 90, at an average of 39 and a strike-rate of 171.42.

He has also hit the second-most sixes in the tournament with 10 and only trails veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who plays for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has hit 12.

