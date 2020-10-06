Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Haider Ali admitted that his international debut was “mind-blowing”.
Haider made his debut in the third T20 International against England last month, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.
Mind blowing
— Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020
Haider is currently playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup and has scored 156 runs in four matches, which includes a top score of 90, at an average of 39 and a strike-rate of 171.42.
He has also hit the second-most sixes in the tournament with 10 and only trails veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who plays for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has hit 12.
