I love eating mutton, Pakistan power-hitter stealing the spotlight says

Posted on by
Pakistan power-hitter Haider Ali said the he loves eating mutton

Pakistan power-hitter Haider Ali admitted that his favourite dish is mutton

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan big-hitter Haider Ali has revealed that he loves eating mutton.

Haider said this when asked what his favourite dish was during a question and answer session he held with fans on Twitter.

Haider is currently representing Northern in the National T20 Cup and has scored 156 runs in four matches, which includes a top score of 90, at an average of 39 and a strike-rate of 171.42.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Stop comparing me to Rohit Sharma, Pakistan youngster gaining a lot of attention says

Coming Soon
Is Haider Ali the next big thing?
Is Haider Ali the next big thing?
Is Haider Ali the next big thing?

Leave a Reply