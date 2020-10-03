Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has said that he’d love to play for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Haider’s comments come after he starred in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 239 runs in nine matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

This catapulted him into the Pakistan team and he made his international debut in the third T20 International against England last month.

In that match, the 19-year-old smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

Having also made an excellent start to his National T20 Cup campaign, Haider is starting to garner a lot of attention.

He scored 90 in Northern’s first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s match against Southern Punjab.

His comments about wanting to play for Islamabad United came during a question and answer session on Twitter.

I'll love to — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 25 ( 5.42 % ) Karachi Kings 132 ( 28.63 % ) Lahore Qalandars 143 ( 31.02 % ) Multan Sultans 43 ( 9.33 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 73 ( 15.84 % ) Quetta Gladiators 45 ( 9.76 % ) Back

