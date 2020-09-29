Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Shan Masood is extremely confident that Southern Punjab will win the National T20 Cup if they stick to their plans.

Masood will captain Southern Punjab in the tournament and admitted that it will be crucial his side get off to a strong start.

He added that even though his side don’t have many high-profile players, they can still be very competitive and give all the other teams a run for their money.

“We are well-aware that this tournament is going to be highly competitive as all the top T20 players in the country are participating in it. With this tournament being played on double-league basis, what matters the most is how the teams finish and carry the momentum from here to the Rawalpindi-leg,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“I am very happy with the core of our team, which might not include big names but comprise youngsters who will be empowered and will be designated responsibilities in all departments. Our coach Abdur Rehman has put in a lot of thought in selecting this team, which provides us ample options depending on what side we play in which stadium. I am very confident that if we stick to our plans, we will play the final in Rawalpindi.”

The National T20 Cup will be held from September 30 to October 18.

Southern Punjab’s first game will be against Central Punjab in Multan on September 30.

ALSO CHECK OUT: “He is a dashing batsman and stroke player” – Sarfaraz Ahmed gives thumbs up to Pakistan player

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1272 ( 11.72 % ) Babar Azam 7890 ( 72.69 % ) Steve Smith 334 ( 3.08 % ) Ben Stokes 767 ( 7.07 % ) Kane Williamson 248 ( 2.28 % ) Rashid Khan 40 ( 0.37 % ) Pat Cummins 16 ( 0.15 % ) Rohit Sharma 122 ( 1.12 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 46 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 32 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 88 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1272 ( 11.72 % ) Babar Azam 7890 ( 72.69 % ) Steve Smith 334 ( 3.08 % ) Ben Stokes 767 ( 7.07 % ) Kane Williamson 248 ( 2.28 % ) Rashid Khan 40 ( 0.37 % ) Pat Cummins 16 ( 0.15 % ) Rohit Sharma 122 ( 1.12 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 46 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 32 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 88 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...