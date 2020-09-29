Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Sami Aslam has lambasted the current selection policy, saying that he will only get picked in 2030.

Aslam has not played international cricket since October 2017, but had a superb campaign in last year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 24-year-old finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 864, which included four centuries and a fifty, in 10 games for Southern Punjab at an average of 78.54.

In his international career, Aslam has played 13 Tests and scored 758 runs, which includes seven half-centuries, at an average of 31.58.

He has also featured in four ODIs and amassed 78 runs at an average of 19.50.

While he has done well in domestic cricket as of late, Aslam doesn’t have a lot of faith in the current selection policy and thinks he may have to endure a long wait before he is finally given another opportunity to represent Pakistan.

Yes in 2030 — Sami Aslam (@Samiaslam999) September 28, 2020

“Yes in 2030,” he said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Aslam withdrew from the upcoming National T20 Cup, where he was supposed to captain Balochistan’s Second XI team, since his mother will be undergoing an operation.

The National T20 Cup will get underway on September 30 and the final will be held in Rawalpindi on October 18.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan player claims he bowled at 115 mph – 15 miles quicker than Shoaib Akhtar’s fastest ball

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1550 ( 16.15 % ) Waqar Younis 200 ( 2.08 % ) Javed Miandad 482 ( 5.02 % ) Shahid Afridi 2473 ( 25.77 % ) Imran Khan 2527 ( 26.33 % ) Zaheer Abbas 156 ( 1.63 % ) Younis Khan 474 ( 4.94 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 670 ( 6.98 % ) Saeed Anwar 826 ( 8.61 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 58 ( 0.6 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 181 ( 1.89 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1550 ( 16.15 % ) Waqar Younis 200 ( 2.08 % ) Javed Miandad 482 ( 5.02 % ) Shahid Afridi 2473 ( 25.77 % ) Imran Khan 2527 ( 26.33 % ) Zaheer Abbas 156 ( 1.63 % ) Younis Khan 474 ( 4.94 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 670 ( 6.98 % ) Saeed Anwar 826 ( 8.61 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 58 ( 0.6 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 181 ( 1.89 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...