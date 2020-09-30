Shahid Afridi calls out news site over misquoted Misbah-ul-Haq claim

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi called out Arab News Pakistan after they misquoted him about current head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq.

The news site interviewed Afridi recently and reported that the former captain felt Misbah was to blame for Pakistan’s loss to India in the World Cup semi-final in 2011.

Afridi was quoted as saying that Misbah, who made 56 runs off 76 balls, played too slow in the match, which led to India winning it by 29 runs.

However, Afridi took to Twitter to say that he had been misquoted and added Pakistan’s loss to India “was due to [the] batting failure of the team” and that there should be “no blame on any individual!”

Unfortunately I have been misquoted in this interview. The 2011 defeat was due to batting failure of the team. The batsmen including myself didn't sustain pressure of the chase. No blame on any individual! pic.twitter.com/pgZFrnSWfH — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 29, 2020

Arab News Pakistan has since issued a correction and apology for misquoting Afridi, saying: “A previous version of this article mistakenly combined two quotes by Shahid Afridi, which changed the context of his words about Misbah-ul-Haq. Arab News Pakistan regrets the error.”

