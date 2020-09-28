Pakistan youngster vows to ‘repay the faith Ijaz has put in me’

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan all-rounder Qasim Akram has vowed to “repay the faith” Under-19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed “has put in me”.

This comes after Ijaz recently praised Akram and backed him to break into the Pakistan team in the near future, just like batsman Haider Ali did.

Ijaz said Akram has the skills to “become a great all-rounder” and is “one of the best fielders according to white-ball cricket requirements”.

He also lauded the 17-year-old for his power-hitting and fitness.

With the former Pakistan batsman predicting great things in his future, Akram has promised not to let the 52-year-old down.

“In a recent interview, the Pakistan Under-19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed spoke highly of me and felt that I had what it takes to become a top-class all-rounder,” Akram was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“This is huge praise from him for which I am very grateful but it’s also a challenge for me and I will do my utmost to repay the faith Ijaz has put in me.”

