Rising star Qasim Akram has revealed that Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez are his role models.

Akram, who is 17, admitted that he wants to become a “world-class” batsman like Azam and play like the 25-year-old, who has dazzled many in the cricket community.

However, since he is an all-rounder that bowls off-spin, Akram said it would be a logical choice for him to look up to Hafeez.

The youngster added that he loves how Hafeez has “become the key for the side in difficult situations”.

“I look at Babar Azam as my role model when it comes to batting alone,” Akram was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “He has the shots and the temperament which has made him into a world-class batsman and that is how I wish to pursue my career too.

“Of course, in terms of all-rounders, I would love to emulate what Mohammad Hafeez has done and become the key for the side in difficult situations too.”

