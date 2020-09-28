Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Qasim Akram has revealed that he plans to use the upcoming National T20 Cup as a stepping stone to get noticed and selected by a Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise in next year’s tournament.

The highly-rated all-rounder added that he then hopes to excel in the PSL and get picked in the Pakistan team, which “remains my ultimate goal”.

Akram, 17, will be representing Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup and knows just how important it is to “perform well and showcase my skills in front of television audiences”.

“With the National T20 Cup starting soon where I am part of the Central Punjab squad, I feel that this will be a perfect opportunity for me to perform well and showcase my skills in front of television audiences as well,” Akram was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“Hopefully, if I do well, this could result in a place for me in a PSL side in the next edition of the tournament. Of course, representing Pakistan remains my ultimate goal and for that, I have no qualms in serving my country in all formats of the game.

The National T20 Cup will run from September 30 to October 18.

