Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan youngster Qasim Akram revealed that he switched from bowling quick to off-spin since he “wasn’t very good as a fast bowler”.
The 17-year-old said he joined the Riazuddin Cricket Academy in Lahore in 2015, during which he bowled fast and started to shine as a batsman.
However, a club coach advised him to bowl off-spin and be an all-rounder as it would increase his chances of being selected.
“During the time that I was in the cricket academy, I would bowl fast and of course, could bat well as well,” Akram was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “However, I wasn’t very good as a fast bowler so one of the coaches in my club advised me to take up off-spin as that would increase my chances of selection in teams in an all-rounder role. From then on, I became an off-spinner.”
Akram has been impressing a lot of people, including Pakistan Under-19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed, who has backed him to achieve great things.
“I am fully confident about Qasim because he has [the] complete abilities to become a great all-rounder. He is one of the best fielders according to white-ball cricket requirements, his power-hitting and fitness are of top quality,” Ijaz said earlier this month.
