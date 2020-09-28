Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan youngster Qasim Akram revealed that he switched from bowling quick to off-spin since he “wasn’t very good as a fast bowler”.

The 17-year-old said he joined the Riazuddin Cricket Academy in Lahore in 2015, during which he bowled fast and started to shine as a batsman.

However, a club coach advised him to bowl off-spin and be an all-rounder as it would increase his chances of being selected.

“During the time that I was in the cricket academy, I would bowl fast and of course, could bat well as well,” Akram was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “However, I wasn’t very good as a fast bowler so one of the coaches in my club advised me to take up off-spin as that would increase my chances of selection in teams in an all-rounder role. From then on, I became an off-spinner.”

Akram has been impressing a lot of people, including Pakistan Under-19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed, who has backed him to achieve great things.

“I am fully confident about Qasim because he has [the] complete abilities to become a great all-rounder. He is one of the best fielders according to white-ball cricket requirements, his power-hitting and fitness are of top quality,” Ijaz said earlier this month.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan player claims he bowled at 115 mph – 15 miles quicker than Shoaib Akhtar’s fastest ball

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1353 ( 16.42 % ) Waqar Younis 178 ( 2.16 % ) Javed Miandad 402 ( 4.88 % ) Shahid Afridi 2168 ( 26.31 % ) Imran Khan 2098 ( 25.46 % ) Zaheer Abbas 130 ( 1.58 % ) Younis Khan 398 ( 4.83 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 592 ( 7.18 % ) Saeed Anwar 702 ( 8.52 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 48 ( 0.58 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 171 ( 2.08 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1353 ( 16.42 % ) Waqar Younis 178 ( 2.16 % ) Javed Miandad 402 ( 4.88 % ) Shahid Afridi 2168 ( 26.31 % ) Imran Khan 2098 ( 25.46 % ) Zaheer Abbas 130 ( 1.58 % ) Younis Khan 398 ( 4.83 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 592 ( 7.18 % ) Saeed Anwar 702 ( 8.52 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 48 ( 0.58 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 171 ( 2.08 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...