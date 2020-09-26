Image courtesy of: Zimbio

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official has made it clear that iconic fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar won’t be replacing Misbah-ul-Haq as chief selector.

This comes after rumours surfaced that Misbah would be removed from the position.

Akhtar subsequently had a private meeting with PCB chairman Ehsan Mani and chief executive Wasim Khan, which led to further speculation that he would be the man to succeed Misbah.

However, the official denied that the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ will become Pakistan’s next chief selector.

“These are just rumours and nothing else. We have no plans of making any changes in the selection committee at this point of time. How could we do that? We have yet to make evaluations in key posts,” the official was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

“We have already made it clear that all the key posts would go under thorough evaluation at the completion of a set period. That review has yet to be conducted, so there is no reason to make any changes in the committee.

“Shoaib had requested for a meeting as Mani and Wasim were present in his hometown in Islamabad. There was no other reason for that meeting except that the former Test cricketer wanted to meet the PCB top brass.”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1183 ( 16.95 % ) Waqar Younis 151 ( 2.16 % ) Javed Miandad 336 ( 4.81 % ) Shahid Afridi 1765 ( 25.29 % ) Imran Khan 1834 ( 26.28 % ) Zaheer Abbas 110 ( 1.58 % ) Younis Khan 339 ( 4.86 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 489 ( 7.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 578 ( 8.28 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 41 ( 0.59 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 154 ( 2.21 % ) Back

