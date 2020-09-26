Aaqib Javed talks about his problem with Waqar Younis

Aaqib Javed: “When the tours end, some coach goes away to Australia, some to England. If Waqar Younis won’t observe domestic bowlers, how would he know which one to play at international level?”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed has questioned how bowling coach Waqar Younis can benefit Pakistan cricket if he lives abroad.
Aaqib also asked how Waqar can observe domestic bowlers and identify future talents if he is living in Australia.
He thus expressed his frustration towards the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for hiring someone who doesn’t even reside in Pakistan.
“When the tours end, some coach goes away to Australia, some to England. If Waqar Younis won’t observe domestic bowlers, how would he know which one to play at international level?” Aaqib was quoted as saying by Geo Super.