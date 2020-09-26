Aaqib Javed talks about his problem with Waqar Younis

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed has questioned how bowling coach Waqar Younis can benefit Pakistan cricket if he lives abroad.

Aaqib also asked how Waqar can observe domestic bowlers and identify future talents if he is living in Australia.

He thus expressed his frustration towards the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for hiring someone who doesn’t even reside in Pakistan.

“When the tours end, some coach goes away to Australia, some to England. If Waqar Younis won’t observe domestic bowlers, how would he know which one to play at international level?” Aaqib was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1183 ( 16.95 % ) Waqar Younis 151 ( 2.16 % ) Javed Miandad 336 ( 4.81 % ) Shahid Afridi 1765 ( 25.29 % ) Imran Khan 1834 ( 26.28 % ) Zaheer Abbas 110 ( 1.58 % ) Younis Khan 339 ( 4.86 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 489 ( 7.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 578 ( 8.28 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 41 ( 0.59 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 154 ( 2.21 % ) Back

