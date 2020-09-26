Why is Aaqib Javed disgusted with the Pakistan Cricket Board?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed has expressed his disgust towards the fact that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hires players who have previously criticised the board.

Aaqib questioned how the PCB can hire such people and added that he has “no idea of the direction Pakistan cricket is heading towards”.

“I have no idea of the direction Pakistan cricket is heading towards. It seems that whoever slams the PCB gets a job,” Aaqib was quoted as saying by Geo Super. “The Javed Miandad case is in front of us. One day he criticised PCB policies but then when he apologised the other day, Faisal Iqbal got appointed Balochistan’s head coach.”

Speaking on the upcoming National T20 Cup, Aaqib admitted he was frustrated that veteran players like Umar Gul and Imran Farhat are in the first XI teams. He noted that these players have no future in the national team and spots in the first XI should be allocated to talented youngsters.

“Umar Gul is in the Cricket Committee but also a part of a domestic team. Also, Faisal Iqbal and Imran Farhat made their debuts together. Now one is Balochistan’s coach and the other is still playing. What purpose do cricketers such as Umar Gul, Imran Farhat, Mohammad Talha and Imran Khan serve by playing domestic cricket,” he said.

“Those who do not have a future with the national team have been added to the first XI. Young players and PSL performers have been shunted into second XI. You should give a preference to those who can contend for the national team.”

The National T20 Cup will be held from September 30 to October 18.

