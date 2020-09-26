Image courtesy of: Samaa TV

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official has confirmed that a few names are being considered after Iqbal Qasim resigned as the board’s cricket committee head.

Iqbal stepped down from the position earlier this month, saying he post is “toothless”.

Legendary batsman Zaheer Abbas, iconic fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and Col (r) Naushad Ali are among the names that have popped up to replace Iqbal. But, it all remains speculation right now.

Despite saying a few candidates are in the running to succeed Iqbal, the PCB official didn’t identify any of them.

“Iqbal Qasim has recently resigned from the post of cricket committee head and as such the PCB is currently looking for a suitable candidate on the post. At the moment we even did not finalise the name as a new head of the cricket committee,” the official was quoted as saying by Geo Super. “There are a few other names which are being considered. At the moment nothing has been finalised.”

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1183 ( 16.95 % ) Waqar Younis 151 ( 2.16 % ) Javed Miandad 336 ( 4.81 % ) Shahid Afridi 1765 ( 25.29 % ) Imran Khan 1834 ( 26.28 % ) Zaheer Abbas 110 ( 1.58 % ) Younis Khan 339 ( 4.86 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 489 ( 7.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 578 ( 8.28 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 41 ( 0.59 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 154 ( 2.21 % )

