Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim has admitted that he loves bowling in the powerplay or death overs.

Explaining why, Imad said he loves being in challenging situations and bowling in scenarios outside his comfort zone.

He noted that through this, he is able to learn and develop new skills that wouldn’t be possible if he only bowled in the middle overs.

“Well there aren’t many spinners around the world who are comfortable or enjoy bowling during the powerplay overs or in the death overs,” Imad told PakPassion. “I am sure they would rather prefer to bowl in the middle overs.

“But I like the challenges that are thrown at me and when I am asked to do something outside of my comfort zone. It gives me more game awareness and teaches me things that I would not learn if I was just bowling in the middle overs.

“Cricket is all about progressing and learning and you won’t do that unless you are thrown into different situations, difficult scenarios and into situations where you are out of your comfort zone.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: “His reputation is growing”, Imad Wasim says about England big-hitter

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1108 ( 11.96 % ) Babar Azam 6716 ( 72.49 % ) Steve Smith 276 ( 2.98 % ) Ben Stokes 666 ( 7.19 % ) Kane Williamson 207 ( 2.23 % ) Rashid Khan 30 ( 0.32 % ) Pat Cummins 15 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 102 ( 1.1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 43 ( 0.46 % ) Kagiso Rabada 27 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 75 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1108 ( 11.96 % ) Babar Azam 6716 ( 72.49 % ) Steve Smith 276 ( 2.98 % ) Ben Stokes 666 ( 7.19 % ) Kane Williamson 207 ( 2.23 % ) Rashid Khan 30 ( 0.32 % ) Pat Cummins 15 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 102 ( 1.1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 43 ( 0.46 % ) Kagiso Rabada 27 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 75 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...