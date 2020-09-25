Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim has admitted that he would like to get more opportunities to bat in T20 Internationals.

Imad has featured in 46 T20 Internationals and scored 273 runs, which includes a career-best score of 47, at an average of 13 and a strike-rate of 145.21.

He has fared a lot better in ODIs, where he has accumulated 952 runs in 53 games, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 41.39 and a strike-rate of 109.67.

While he is happy that the specialist batsmen in the side have been doing really well as of late, the 31-year-old conceded that he would like to prove his worth with the bat more often going forward.

“It’s disappointing in a good way that I don’t get many chances to bat especially in T20Is as our batsman have been doing well,” Imad told PakPassion. “I feel this is an area of my game that has definitely improved and I’m looking forward to more opportunities with the bat going forward.

“I think it’s always a good sign when the lower order doesn’t have to bat very often, but I’m happy with the improvements with the bat and feel that whenever I am given a chance I can perform.”

