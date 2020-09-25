Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim has been really impressed with England rising star Tom Banton, saying the big-hitter’s “reputation is growing”.

This comes after Banton was England’s top run-scorer in the recent three-match T20 series against Pakistan.

The 21-year-old accumulated 137 runs, which included a career-best score of 71, at an average of 45.66 and a strike-rate of 153.93.

Given how he performed against Pakistan, Imad admitted that Banton is “one of a number of very fine future batting prospects” that England have.

“Tom Banton’s a very fine player and everyone is getting to know that now. He played very well in the Big Bash League and various other Twenty20 leagues and his reputation is growing. He’s one of a number of very fine future batting prospects for England who are a seriously good white ball team,” Imad told PakPassion.

The T20 series between England and Pakistan ended as a 1-1 draw, while England won the Test series that preceded it 1-0.

