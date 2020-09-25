Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim has made it clear that whatever his captain wants him to do, he will follow orders and not question the decision.

Imad has become one of Pakistan’s most useful player in limited overs cricket and is relied upon to keep the opposing team’s run rate down and take wickets.

The 31-year-old admitted that he is lucky to be playing cricket as a career and insisted that whatever situation he is needed to bowl in, he is ready to give it his all.

“In my mind I just think about the pride and joy of playing cricket as a profession. It’s a career that many people dream of pursuing and I feel that I am very lucky to be a cricketer,” he told PakPassion. “I just want to grab every opportunity I can to perform.

“Whether the captain wants me to bowl in the first over, during the power-play, the 10th over or in the last few overs, I have to be ready to deliver my best. Sometimes you go for runs, other days you will get wickets, but that’s part of life, but you have to be up for any challenge that is thrown at you.”

