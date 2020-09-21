Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pace bowler Umar Gul has called on Australia, England and South Africa to tour Pakistan, saying the country is safe.

Many international teams are still hesitant to travel to Pakistan due to the security situation there, but with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh having toured recently, this perception may change.

England are scheduled to visit Pakistan in 2022, but have not been to the country since 2005/06.

Furthermore, this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) was held entirely in Pakistan, and many international player participated in the tournament.

“The security situation in the country is better than before, which was evident from PSL 5 taking place entirely in Pakistan,” Gul told Cricket Pakistan. “I hope international teams such as Australia, England and South Africa, also visit Pakistan because our fans would love to see them play here.”

While it remains to be seen if England tour Pakistan in two years’ time, Bangladesh have expressed an interest in completing the remainder of their series against Pakistan, while Zimbabwe are set to come to the country for a limited overs series.

Bangladesh travelled to Pakistan for a three-match T20 series in January and played one Test in February.

They were due to return in April for a one-off ODI and the second Test, both of which were supposed to be held in Karachi, but it was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

With this year’s T20 World Cup having been postponed to October 2021, Bangladesh are willing to finish off their remaining games since it only requires a small window.

Zimbabwe are set to tour Pakistan for three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

It has been reported that the ODI series will be held in Multan and the T20 series will take place in Rawalpindi.

