Zimbabwe set to tour Pakistan, all matches likely to be held in Lahore

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Zimbabwe are set to tour Pakistan for three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, and all the matches are likely to be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
According to Ary Sports, Zimbabwe has agreed to tour Pakistan for the limited overs series, but it will be held in a bio-secure environment due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Should there be issues holding the matches at the Gaddafi Stadium, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may opt for the series to be played in Rawalpindi.
Zimbabwe are scheduled to tour Pakistan in the third week of October, but both boards are currently in discussions about finalising an itinerary for the tour.
In addition to Zimbabwe, Bangladesh are also keen to finish the remainder of their tour of Pakistan.
Bangladesh travelled to Pakistan for a three-match T20 series in January and played one Test in February.
They were due to return in April for a one-off ODI and the second Test, both of which were supposed to be held in Karachi, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, Bangladesh are willing to finish off their remaining games since it only requires a small window.
