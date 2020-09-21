Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul has announced that he will continue playing domestic cricket for the time being, but has plans to go into coaching once he ends his playing career.

However, Gul made it clear he will retire if he feels that he is no longer performing to a level that satisfies him.

He added that he plans to complete his level three coaching course in the near future.

“I will continue playing domestic cricket as long as I’m performing on the field but if that is not the case I will call it a day,” Gul told Cricket Pakistan. “I can’t say for sure, right now, if I will get into coaching after my cricket career is over. I have already done level one and two coaching courses and also keen on doing level three in the near future.”

Gul also called for the return of departmental cricket in Pakistan, saying the salary he currently earns from domestic cricket is not enough to support his family.

“The monthly salary I used to receive from the department was sufficient to cover my monthly expenses. But now, honestly speaking, what we are earning from domestic matches, which includes match fees and monthly retainer, is not enough to cover the needs of my family,” he said.

“The players felt secured in departmental cricket but that is no longer the case. We need departmental cricket back, even if it is in grade two, and I will continue the raise my voice in this regard as a member of the cricket committee.”

