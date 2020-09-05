Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh are willing to complete the remainder of their tour of Pakistan and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will hold discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on confirming dates in the near future.

Bangladesh travelled to Pakistan for a three-match T20 series in January and played one Test in February.

They were due to return in April for a one-off ODI and the second Test, both of which were supposed to be held in Karachi, but it was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

With this year’s T20 World Cup having been postponed to October 2021, Bangladesh are willing to finish off their remaining games since it only requires a small window.

“You all know that we were forced to postpone four series [due to the pandemic], against Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Ireland. Other than that, we had a Test left to play with Pakistan. This [Test against Pakistan] can be rescheduled easily as it requires a small window. We will discuss that with [the] Pakistan Cricket Board,” BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“With New Zealand, we have discussed about rescheduling the Test series and we have agreed on confirming the series by the middle of next year. The series against Sri Lanka is already confirmed.”

