Ehsan Mani: We won’t beg India to let Pakistan players play in the IPL

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has made it clear that he won’t ask the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to let Pakistan players play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The tournament got underway in the UAE over the weekend, but no Pakistan players are permitted to take part in the competition.

Mani noted that if India solves its bilateral and political problems with Pakistan, then he will ask the BCCI to let Pakistan players feature in the IPL.

“Over the years, the PCB has had a number of discussions with the BCCI regarding bilateral cricket. Whether it is T20 cricket or bilateral, all things are in the hands of the BCCI,” Mani told IANS as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“At this moment I don’t have any intention of playing any T20 league with India. First, they have to sort out the bilateral (political) relations with us, and then we will talk.”

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

