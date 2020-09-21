Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has said that iconic West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul advised him not to change his batting stance.

Fawad’s unorthodox batting stance garnered a lot of attention during the recent three-Test series against England.

People debated whether he needed to change it, especially after he only scored 21 runs at an average of 10.50 in the two Tests he played.

However, Fawad, who made his Test comeback after more than 11 years during the England series, noted that he feels comfortable with his stance and has no intention of making any amendments to it.

“I have a very unique stance and I had never imagined that I would end up playing like this. But I was able to perform well with this stance, which is why I persisted with it,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“My stance is often compared with [Shivnarine] Chanderpaul of West Indies and I even talked to him about it. He also advised me to continue with it as long as I’m able to score runs consistently. He also told me to not get bothered by what people say about it.”

