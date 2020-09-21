Pakistan seamer Wahab Riaz sees big things in Haider Ali’s future

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has heaped praise on batsman Haider Ali, calling him a “confident player” and saying that he has “a bright future ahead of him”.

Wahab’s comments come after Haider made his debut in the third T20 International against England, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

Given how the 19-year-old performed in that match, Wahab is confident that he will continue to succeed and win games for Pakistan going forward.

“Haider is a very confident player and has a bright future ahead of him. I hope he continues to succeed and win matches for Pakistan,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Coming Soon Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 266 ( 96.38 % ) No! 10 ( 3.62 % ) Back

