Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has denied being overwhelmed by the pressure during the recent Test series against England.

Fawad make his Test comeback after more than 11 years, but failed to impress during the three-Test series.

In the two games he did play, the 34-year-old accumulated 21 runs at an average of 10.50.

While Fawad rued the fact that he wasn’t able to enjoy a magical return to international cricket, he was still over the moon to have been given the chance to represent his country once again.

“There is always some sort of pressure whenever you step out on the field, even if it’s a club game, but it does not mean that I was completely overwhelmed by it,” Fawad told Cricket Pakistan. “It was unfortunate that I was not able to perform well but that’s part and parcel of the game as you can’t always go out and score runs.

“I must say it was a great experience and playing for Pakistan once again felt more satisfying as compared to my debut match. It was a great feeling to represent my country after a gap of more than 10 years.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ehsan Mani wants ICC to investigate India for what major problem?

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1128 ( 17.05 % ) Waqar Younis 147 ( 2.22 % ) Javed Miandad 305 ( 4.61 % ) Shahid Afridi 1688 ( 25.51 % ) Imran Khan 1733 ( 26.19 % ) Zaheer Abbas 103 ( 1.56 % ) Younis Khan 315 ( 4.76 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 469 ( 7.09 % ) Saeed Anwar 542 ( 8.19 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 36 ( 0.54 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 151 ( 2.28 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1128 ( 17.05 % ) Waqar Younis 147 ( 2.22 % ) Javed Miandad 305 ( 4.61 % ) Shahid Afridi 1688 ( 25.51 % ) Imran Khan 1733 ( 26.19 % ) Zaheer Abbas 103 ( 1.56 % ) Younis Khan 315 ( 4.76 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 469 ( 7.09 % ) Saeed Anwar 542 ( 8.19 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 36 ( 0.54 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 151 ( 2.28 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...