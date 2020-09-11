Positive development unveiled for Zimbabwe’s tour of Pakistan

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

The itinerary for Zimbabwe’s tour of Pakistan is scheduled to be finalised next week, according to reports.

Pakistan are scheduled to host Zimbabwe for three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, with all the matches being played in Lahore.

The series will be held in a bio-secure environment due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Should there be issues holding the matches at the Gaddafi Stadium, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may opt for the entire series to be played in Rawalpindi.

Reports state the Zimbabwe cricket team’s schedule to tour Pakistan is likely to be finalized next week. The team is due to play three One Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals after arriving in Pakistan on 20th October #Cricket #PAKvZIM — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) September 10, 2020

As reported by Saj Sadiq on Twitter, Zimbabwe are set to arrive on October 20.

In addition to Zimbabwe, Bangladesh are also keen to finish the remainder of their tour of Pakistan.

Bangladesh travelled to the country for a three-match T20 series in January and played one Test in February.

They were due to return in April for a one-off ODI and the second Test, both of which were supposed to be held in Karachi, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Bangladesh are willing to finish off their remaining games since it only requires a small window.

