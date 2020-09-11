Pakistan not to play any series against South Africa for a long time?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan may not play against South Africa for a long time as the Proteas are at risk of losing their international status.

This issue, first reported by Cricbuzz, comes after the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) suspended Cricket South Africa for one month while it launches an investigation into the board’s conduct.

However, with SASCOC taking over cricket in South Africa, this goes against the ICC rules of government interference. This could lead to South Africa being removed from international cricket.

SASCOC acting chief executive Ravi Govender said the move was necessary as it will help “remove the negativity and governance issues around CSA”.

“We are deeply concerned about the issues that have been permeating around CSA recently,” Govender was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “We met with the board and requested sight of the elusive forensic report, which has not been forthcoming.