Pakistan not to play any series against South Africa for a long time?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan may not play against South Africa for a long time as the Proteas are at risk of losing their international status.
This issue, first reported by Cricbuzz, comes after the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) suspended Cricket South Africa for one month while it launches an investigation into the board’s conduct.
However, with SASCOC taking over cricket in South Africa, this goes against the ICC rules of government interference. This could lead to South Africa being removed from international cricket.
SASCOC acting chief executive Ravi Govender said the move was necessary as it will help “remove the negativity and governance issues around CSA”.
“We are deeply concerned about the issues that have been permeating around CSA recently,” Govender was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “We met with the board and requested sight of the elusive forensic report, which has not been forthcoming.
“We have asked the board to step aside so that we can implement a task team to look into their actions and report back to us within one month.
“The ICC have also expressed some concerns (about the running of CSA) and we believe our decision is warranted, and that it will be embraced by the ICC. The decision we are taking is in line with constitutional provisions and the ICC respect the fact that we are the macro body.
“Obviously, when it comes to the outcomes reported by the task team, we will consult with the ICC.”
Pakistan are scheduled to tour South Africa in October for three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, but with the latest development, it remains to be whether that series goes ahead.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar to land major role in Pakistan cricket team?