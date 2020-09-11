Salman Butt reveals why he is fuming with Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former captain Salman Butt has revealed that he is extremely angry with Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq.

Explaining why, Salman said that last year, he asked Misbah and Central Punjab coach Ijaz Ahmed Junior to add him in Balochistan’s squad, but they decided not to.

He added that this year, they didn’t include him in Central Punjab’s first XI for the National T20 Cup and wanted to captain the second XI instead.

This didn’t sit well with Salman and led to him pulling out of the tournament altogether.

“I don’t know the logic behind not including me in first XI,” Salman told Ary News’ Sports Room. “Last year, I asked Misbah-ul-Haq and CP’s head coach Ijaz Junior to include me in Balochistan’s squad as here already two openers – Ahmed Shehzad and Babar Azam were playing who were likely to open for Pakistan in the then upcoming series against Sri Lanka, but they didn’t.

“This year, even in absence of Babar, Ahmed and Umar, they haven’t included me in the first XI and offered second XI’s captaincy citing unlogical reasons that they want to promote U-19 players in [the] first XI.”

Salman noted that he withdrew from the National T20 Cup as he feels it is better if a younger player is given an opportunity to represent the Central Punjab’s second XI.

He added that he will now wait to play in the four-day and one-day competitions.

“I feel better to wait for my turn instead of playing in place of a youngster. However, one thing is sure, some people are trying to play smartly regardless of knowing the fact that we know things very well,” he said.

