Legendary West Indies pace bowler Michael Holding has lashed out at Pakistan, England and Australia for not taking a knee to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Pakistan recently toured England for three Tests and three T20 Internationals, but both teams didn’t take a knee like when the West Indies were recently in England.

Holding slammed England and Australia for putting out “lame” statements as to why they wouldn’t take a knee, and added that he heard nothing from the Pakistan players or the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the issue.

Michael Holding "When Pakistan & England didn't take a knee the ECB came out with a pretty lame statement. I didn’t hear anything at all from Pakistan – neither the players nor the board & now Australia come here & I see another lame statement from the Australia captain" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) September 10, 2020

“When Pakistan and England didn’t take a knee the ECB came out with a pretty lame statement. I didn’t hear anything at all from Pakistan – neither the players nor the board and now Australia come here and I see another lame statement from the Australia captain,” Holding was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

