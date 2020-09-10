Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed initially refused to play the third T20 International against England, according to reports.

As reported by PakPassion, this was allegedly the case because Sarfaraz had been benched the entire series since Mohammad Rizwan was Pakistan’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman.

Sarfaraz ended up featuring in the third T20 International, but only after batting coach Younis Khan, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and limited overs captain Babar Azam convinced him to play.

Misbah has confirmed that Sarfaraz is “still in our plans going forward”, even though Rizwan will remain the team’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman.

Pakistan drew the T20 series 1-1 and lost the Test series that preceded it 1-0.

