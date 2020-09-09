Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz didn’t feature in the Test series against England simply because he wasn’t ready.

Wahab said that he was ready to make his Test comeback against England, but he ended up only playing one T20 International.

In that match, he did extremely well as he finished with figures of 2-26 off his four overs to help lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

“Wahab faced some problems due to COVID but eventually he made good progress there. But he couldn’t get ready for [the] Test matches. He performed well when he got a chance. He has a role in white-ball cricket, it’s up to him. Everyone saw his spell in the last match and his match-winning ability,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah-ul-Haq wants Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz in the T20 World Cup squad?

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 844 ( 12.19 % ) Babar Azam 5007 ( 72.29 % ) Steve Smith 208 ( 3 % ) Ben Stokes 515 ( 7.44 % ) Kane Williamson 141 ( 2.04 % ) Rashid Khan 24 ( 0.35 % ) Pat Cummins 11 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 68 ( 0.98 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 31 ( 0.45 % ) Kagiso Rabada 22 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 55 ( 0.79 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 844 ( 12.19 % ) Babar Azam 5007 ( 72.29 % ) Steve Smith 208 ( 3 % ) Ben Stokes 515 ( 7.44 % ) Kane Williamson 141 ( 2.04 % ) Rashid Khan 24 ( 0.35 % ) Pat Cummins 11 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 68 ( 0.98 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 31 ( 0.45 % ) Kagiso Rabada 22 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 55 ( 0.79 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...