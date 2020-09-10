Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, saying “blaming here and there” is his style.

This comes after Misbah said that when he came in as head coach, the Pakistan team “had a losing streak”.

The 46-year-old, who is also chief selector, added that some of the “main contributors”, such as Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan, went through rough patches and were either dropped or suffered injuries.

Instead of focusing on such things, Akhtar believes that Misbah should have had a more positive attitude and said that he would have fixed the problems of the past.

“People with [a] strong character wouldn’t say such things. They don’t complain, they make decisions. If I was in this position, I would say it’s my mistake and let me fix it. Forget what happened in the past. Now I’m in the job, I will fix it. That’s what he should have said,” Akhtar told PTV Sports as quoted by PakPassion.

“Blaming here and there, this is Misbah’s style maybe but that’s not me. Very simple, he should have said what’s happened has happened and now I will fix it. Misbah needs to give us a chance to support him.

“If he says what I said then I would support him. Saying that the team was going down, this and that, forget this. Be strong and speak strongly. If he speaks strongly, I will be the first person to support him.

“We have to look toward the future and see what decisions the board takes. Will the board keep going in that direction? This isn’t about Misbah, it’s about the policymakers and what they want for the future.”

