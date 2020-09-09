Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has made it clear that former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is “still in our plans going forward”.

Sarfaraz made his international comeback during the tour of England as he featured in the third T20 International, which Pakistan won by five runs.

However, Misbah has confirmed that Mohammad Rizwan will continue to be Pakistan’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman going forward.

That being said, he insisted that Sarfaraz still has a future with the national team and won’t be discarded.

“When we played Sarfaraz, we also said it doesn’t matter, you can’t judge performance on one game. He worked hard all tour and performed well in side games, his keeping was good as well,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“Rizwan is our first choice obviously at the moment in terms of performance and confidence. Saifi is second and he has performances in the past and he can still contribute. It’s not like we gave him one match because we want to get rid of him after that, he’s still in our plans going forward.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah-ul-Haq picks two Pakistan players as future standouts

Coming Soon Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! No! Results Vote Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 371 ( 68.7 % ) No! 169 ( 31.3 % ) Back

Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 371 ( 68.7 % ) No! 169 ( 31.3 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...