Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ehsan Mani has no interest in extending his time as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), according to reports.

Mani, who signed a three-year contract in 2018, told a Geo Super representative that his main goal was to “serve Pakistan cricket”.

He added that he has “twelve months left” in his current deal.

It has been reported that Mani wants Pakistan to be among the best teams in the world once his tenure comes to an end.

In regards to why he doesn’t plan on extending his contract, it is being claimed that Mani, who currently resides in Lahore, plans to relocate to London.

Under Mani, international cricket has slowly begun returning to Pakistan as Sri Lanka visited last year, during which the country held its first Test series in over 10 years.

Bangladesh also toured Pakistan this year, while the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was also held entirely in Pakistan.

Bangladesh were due to return in April for a one-off ODI and the second Test, both of which were supposed to be held in Karachi, but it was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

With this year’s T20 World Cup having been postponed to October 2021, Bangladesh are willing to finish off their remaining games since it only requires a small window.

Zimbabwe are set to tour Pakistan for three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, and all the matches are likely to be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Should there be issues holding the matches at the Gaddafi Stadium, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may opt for the series to be played in Rawalpindi.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1015 ( 17.45 % ) Waqar Younis 136 ( 2.34 % ) Javed Miandad 265 ( 4.56 % ) Shahid Afridi 1488 ( 25.58 % ) Imran Khan 1503 ( 25.84 % ) Zaheer Abbas 87 ( 1.5 % ) Younis Khan 288 ( 4.95 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 395 ( 6.79 % ) Saeed Anwar 480 ( 8.25 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 30 ( 0.52 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 129 ( 2.22 % )

