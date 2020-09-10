Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas believes that Haider Ali deserves to have a permanent spot in the national team.

This comes after Haider starred in his international debut in the third T20 International against England, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

Abbas noted that Haider will continue to “get more mature” as time goes on and feels that the 19-year-old should open the batting or come in at number three.

“The way he (Haider) was having discussions with his partner in the game, he looked mature,” Abbas said on YouTube channel Cricket Baaz as quoted by Geo Super.

“With time he would get more mature but his performance should not go down. A permanent place should be set for him – either 1, 2 or 3 in the team as making frequent changes hurt players’ performances.”

Pakistan drew the T20 series 1-1, but lost the Test series that preceded it 1-0.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Trent Boult admits his Pakistan idol “inspired me to swing the ball”

Coming Soon Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 117 ( 94.35 % ) No! 7 ( 5.65 % ) Back

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 117 ( 94.35 % ) No! 7 ( 5.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...