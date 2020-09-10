Image courtesy of: Samaa TV

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has demanded a detailed report on the issue where former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed reported refused to play in the third T20 International against England.

As reported by Geo Super, the Pakistan team management tried to brush the incident under the carpet, but the board want a comprehensive report on what happened.

Sarfaraz ultimately ended up featuring in the third T20 International, but only after batting coach Younis Khan, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and limited overs captain Babar Azam convinced him to play.

According to Geo Super, Misbah said that Sarfaraz had not refused to play, but “expressed his reservations”.

Misbah added that it was something “I would also have done if I were in his position”.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Yasir Arafat offers shocking insight into favouritism in Pakistan cricket

Coming Soon Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! No! Results Vote Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 371 ( 68.7 % ) No! 169 ( 31.3 % ) Back

Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 371 ( 68.7 % ) No! 169 ( 31.3 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...