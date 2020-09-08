Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir said he wished he “wasn’t a victim of arthritis” as he would have been able to “entertain my fans more”.

Nazir represented Pakistan in eight Tests and scored 427 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 32.84.

He also featured in 79 ODI and accumulated 1,895 runs, which included two hundreds and nine half-centuries, at an average of 24.61.

In regards to his T20 International career, he made 500 runs in 25 matches, which included three fifties, at an average of 21.73.

Thank you @AfzaalHussain9 for this video. I wish I wasn’t a victim of arthritis and could entertain my fans more. pic.twitter.com/7isNCtYNOb — Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) August 16, 2020

“I wish I wasn’t a victim of arthritis and could entertain my fans more,” Nazir said on Twitter.

Back in April, legendary pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar heaped praise on Nazir’s talent, saying Pakistan “could have had a player better than Virender Sehwag”.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar backing which bowler to get at least 100 more wickets?

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1015 ( 17.45 % ) Waqar Younis 136 ( 2.34 % ) Javed Miandad 265 ( 4.56 % ) Shahid Afridi 1488 ( 25.58 % ) Imran Khan 1503 ( 25.84 % ) Zaheer Abbas 87 ( 1.5 % ) Younis Khan 288 ( 4.95 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 395 ( 6.79 % ) Saeed Anwar 480 ( 8.25 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 30 ( 0.52 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 129 ( 2.22 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1015 ( 17.45 % ) Waqar Younis 136 ( 2.34 % ) Javed Miandad 265 ( 4.56 % ) Shahid Afridi 1488 ( 25.58 % ) Imran Khan 1503 ( 25.84 % ) Zaheer Abbas 87 ( 1.5 % ) Younis Khan 288 ( 4.95 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 395 ( 6.79 % ) Saeed Anwar 480 ( 8.25 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 30 ( 0.52 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 129 ( 2.22 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...