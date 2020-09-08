Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir heaped praise on England star James Anderson after he became the first fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets.
The 38-year-old achieved the incredible feat during the recent three-Test series against Pakistan.
Apart from Anderson, Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, Australia’s Shane Warne and India’s Anil Kumble are the only other bowlers to have claimed 600 wickets in the longest format.
Remarkable milestone for @jimmy9 👏🏻👏🏻 What a Bowler 🤩 #ENGvPAK #JimmyAnderson
— Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) August 25, 2020
“Remarkable milestone for James Anderson. What a bowler,” Nazir said on Twitter.
