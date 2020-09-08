Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar backing which bowler to get at least 100 more wickets?

Posted on by
Shoaib Akhtar backing James Anderson to take 100 more wickets at least Pakistan England cricket

Shoaib Akhtar: “Keep shining James Anderson. Here’s to a 100 more at least. Go for it”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar is backing England pace bowler James Anderson to get at least 100 more wickets.

This comes after Anderson became the first fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets.

The 38-year-old achieved the incredible feat during the recent three-Test series against Pakistan.

Apart from Anderson, Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, Australia’s Shane Warne and India’s Anil Kumble are the only other bowlers to have claimed 600 wickets in the longest format.

With Anderson having no intentions of retiring in the near future, Akhtar is confident that he will be able to join the 700-wicket club.

“Keep shining James Anderson. Here’s to a 100 more at least. Go for it!” Akhtar said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Younis Khan confident which player “is an upcoming star of Pakistan”?

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply