Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar is backing England pace bowler James Anderson to get at least 100 more wickets.

This comes after Anderson became the first fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets.

The 38-year-old achieved the incredible feat during the recent three-Test series against Pakistan.

Apart from Anderson, Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, Australia’s Shane Warne and India’s Anil Kumble are the only other bowlers to have claimed 600 wickets in the longest format.

With Anderson having no intentions of retiring in the near future, Akhtar is confident that he will be able to join the 700-wicket club.

Keep shining @jimmy9. Here's to a 100 more atleast. Go for it! https://t.co/l9bTnDccDT — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 26, 2020

“Keep shining James Anderson. Here’s to a 100 more at least. Go for it!” Akhtar said on Twitter.

