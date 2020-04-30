Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar firmly believes that opening batsman Imran Nazir could have been better than iconic India opener Virender Sehwag if Pakistan had “utilised him much better”.

Nazir represented Pakistan in eight Tests and scored 427 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 32.84.

He also featured in 79 ODI and accumulated 1,895 runs, which included two hundreds and nine half-centuries, at an average of 24.61.

In regards to his T20 International career, he made 500 runs in 25 matches, which included three fifties, at an average of 21.73.

Shoaib Akhtar "It's unfortunate that we do not know how to take care of our players. With Imran Nazir, we could have had a player better than Virender Sehwag. He had all the shots & was a good fielder. We could have utilised him much better but we just didn’t" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 28, 2020

“It’s unfortunate that we do not know how to take care of our players. With Imran Nazir, we could have had a player better than Virender Sehwag. He had all the shots and was a good fielder. We could have utilised him much better but we just didn’t,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which Pakistan player called Umar Akmal a jackass?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...