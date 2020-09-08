Hasan Ali backing which Pakistan bowler to take ‘many more’ T20 wickets?

Hasan Ali: “Many more to come inshaAllah”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali is backing spinner Shadab Khan to take “many more” wickets in T20 Internationals.
This comes after Shadab took his 50th T20 International wicket during the three-match series against England.
Shadab, who became just the seventh Pakistan player to take 50 wickets in the shortest format, finished with five wickets in three games at an average of 23.
“Well done meray yaar Shadab Khan on completing 50 wickets in T20Is. Many more to come inshaAllah,” Hasan said on Twitter.
